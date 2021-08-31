Winter Haven Garbage, Recycling, Junk and Vegetation Collection May Run Behind Due to Staffing Difficulties

City of Winter Haven

City of Winter Haven garbage, recycling, junk, and vegetation collection services may intermittently run behind over the next few weeks as our Solid Waste team works through staffing difficulties. If your items are not collected on your scheduled date, rest assured they will be collected as quickly as possible. Thank you for your patience and grace as we work through the hurdles ahead.





Questions? Please email the Solid Waste Division at [email protected]

WinterWhen’s your pick-up? Visit https://www.mywinterhaven.com/government/city-departments/public-works/solid-waste/am-i-serviced-by-the-city-or-county/