Man Steals Laundry Items and Pushes Past Publix Employee To Get Away

Winter Haven Police Department

Check this guy out. On August 28 around 2:15 p.m., he went to Publix at Northgate (1395 6th St NW) and had a large bag with him. He proceeded to the laundry aisle and selected 3 large containers of Tide Pods (Clean Breeze for those interested in the scent) and one large container of Downy Unstopables (Fresh scent) and stuffed them inside the bag. He goes through the registers without attempting to pay. The associate attempted to stop him, but he just pushed past her.

Management saw him walk across Hwy 17 and down Unity Way towards Ave. O NW.

If anyone knows his identity, please contact Lt. Phillips at 863-291-5750.



