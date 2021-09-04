Lake Wales Florida Man Killed In Hwy 27 Crash With Fresno California Truck Driver

Lake Wales Police Department Press Release

On Saturday, September 4, 2021 at approximately 1:15 pm, a vehicle crash occurred on Highway 27 at Washington Avenue between a 2014 Freightliner tractor trailer and a 2003 Nissan Frontier pickup. The Freightliner was driven by Sterling Robles, age 59 of Fresno, California. The Nissan Frontier was driven by 62 year old Edwin McMillan, of Lake Wales.





As McMillan traveled southbound on Highway 27 through the intersection in the outside lane, Robles was turning left from northbound Highway 27 onto Washington Avenue westbound. The Freightliner struck the Frontier on the driver side causing major damage to both vehicles. Both vehicles came to rest in the middle of the intersection at the point of impact.

It is unclear at this time which vehicle had the right-of-way. McMillan was extricated from the Frontier by the Lake Wales Fire Department and flown by helicopter to Lakeland Regional Medical Center with life threatening injuries. McMillan later succumbed to his injuries at 2:20 pm at Lakeland Regional Medical Center. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family of Mr. McMillan.

Highway 27 was shut down for some time while emergency personnel treated the drivers and cleared the roadway. The complete roadway was reopened at approximately 6:00 PM.

No charges have been filed at this time as this case remains under investigation. If anyone has information about this crash, please contact Officer Sean Robertson or Officer Rocky Myers at the Lake Wales Police Department at 863-678-4223.