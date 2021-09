Lakeland, Florida – The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a death on Apache Lane in unincorporated Lakeland. According to Carrie Horstman, Public Information Officer, with the PCSO a shots fired call went out at 1:35pm.

Horstman advised the sheriff’s office had a suspect in custody and there was “no danger to the public”.





This is a developing story. We will update as more information is released by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office