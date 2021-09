Happening Now: Westbound S.R. 60 Being Rerouted Due To Fatal Crash Near Bartow

Bartow, The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a crash on S.R. 60. According to Carrie Horstman, Public Information Officer, with the PCSO the westbound lanes of S.R. 60 are closed near Old Connersville Rd.

We have reader reports that the accident involved a motorcycle. We will update this information as more is confirmed and released by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.