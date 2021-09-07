Florida & polk county , winter haven news

Haines City

Infant Child Critically Injured After Hit & Run Accident In Haines City

Haines City Polk County Polk County News
Press Release From Haines City Police Department

Officers responded to a hit-and-run crash before 9 p.m. on Monday that left an infant seriously injured.


 

A black Chrysler was traveling at a high rate of speed when it struck a black Lincoln at the intersection of North 12th Street and Avenue L. The driver of the Chrysler was not present at the scene and has not been identified.

 

Located in the Lincoln were one adult driver, one juvenile passenger and two infants. One of the infants was found to be unconscious and transported to St. Joseph’s Pediatric Trauma Center in Tampa.

 

The child suffered several fractures, internal bleeding, head trauma and a lacerated liver. The child is currently in critical but stable condition.

 

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Haines City Police Department at 863-421-3636 . Anyone who wants to remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward can contact Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-8477 (TIPS) or via the web at www.p3tips.com.

 

