Man Steals Nearly $700 Worth of Digital DVD Codes From Walmart

Winter Haven Police Department

Forget the skip scanning. Let’s just open packages and get digital codes from DVD packages.

This guy did just that. Walmart associates (7450 Cypress Gardens Blvd) located multiple DVD packages in the toy section with the digital codes missing from the opened packages. After reviewing video, the male in these photos is seen going back and forth from the DVD section to the toy area where he ripped opened the packages taking the codes to the tune of $687. He entered and exited through the Tire Center never approaching a register. He is believed to have left in the dark gray Nissan (possibly newer model Sentra) pictured below.

Anyone with information on his identity is asked to call Detective Al-Shaair at 863-292-7921.