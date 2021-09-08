Polk High School Student Charged With Bringing Weapon To School

Frostproof, Florida – The Polk County Sheriff’s Office has taken an over 18 Yr Old Frostproof Middle Senior High School student into custody. The student Christian Ryan Tyler, DOB: 04/07/2003, was found to have a knife with over a four inch blade in his vehicle. Here is a long excerpt of the arrest affidavit:

“On September 7, 2021 while at Frostproof Middle-High School, the Principal of the school, Kyle Windham received information that a student identified as Christian Ryan Tyler (defendant) was in possession of a large knife. Kyle Windham conducted a search to Christian Tyler’s backpack and vehicle which was in compliance with Polk School Board’s policy’s and located an orange knife with an blade over four inch long.







Christian Tyler claimed he put the knife into his vehicle last night for his protection but forgot to remove it morning before coming to school.



A person shall not possess any weapon or device including a razor blade or knife at a school sponsored event or property of a school.



It was determined that Christian Tyler was knowingly in possession of a weapon while on school grounds in violation FSS790.115 (2)(B).



Interview

Christian Tyler stated post Mirada that he only had the knife in his car for his protection with everything that was going on. Tyler advised “I was never going to use it on anyone”. “I put it in my vehicle last night.“

The was placed on lockdown for several hours as law enforcement and school officials took all appropriate action to assure the safety of students.