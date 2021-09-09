Kissimmee Man Charged In Polk County Stabbing

On Thursday, September 9, 2021, PCSO detectives arrested 31-year-old Frankie Alvarado of Kissimmee for Second Degree Murder (F1) and other charges resulting from a stabbing that occurred at a residence in Poinciana Wednesday evening, September 8th.

Based on evidence and witness statements, the preliminary information is as follows:

Alvarado told detectives that he had been using a combination of methamphetamine, fentanyl, and heroin late Wednesday afternoon and that drug use has made him violent in the past.

Shortly before 7:00 p.m. Wednesday evening, Alvarado and a witness began arguing, and the witness told Alvarado to leave the residence.



The witness asked the victim, who was also in the home, to help make sure Alvarado left. Alvarado continued to argue with the witness and victim while he was packing his belongings. The victim picked up a baseball bat for protection.







Alvarado walked outside the home, and the exterior door to the home was closed. Alvarado decided afterward that he wanted back inside the residence and began banging on the door while asking the witness to come out and talk with him. Instead, the victim opened the door, stepped outside, and the two began to argue. Alvarado told the victim he wanted to fight him.



Alvarado told detectives the victim hit him with the baseball bat, and then Alvarado stabbed the victim several times with a switchblade knife.The victim fell back inside the home where he died.



Alvarado ran from the home and told detectives he took the baseball bat and threw it away and also dropped the knife somewhere. He said he went home and changed his clothes.

When deputies located him, Alvarado ran away on foot, but he was quickly taken into custody.



“This was a tragic and senseless murder. Alvarado admitted to taking drugs prior to murdering the victim and telling the victim he wanted to fight him, when all he had to do was leave the home. I’m proud of my deputies for quickly apprehending this felon and getting this dangerous criminal off the street.” – Grady Judd, Sheriff



Alvarado was charged with Second Degree Murder (F1), Tampering with Evidence (F3), and Resisting an Officer without Violence (M1). His prior criminal history includes 11 felonies and 2 misdemeanors for Possession of Cocaine, Possession of Synthetic Marijuana, Violation of Probation, Failure to Appear, Aggravated Battery (Domestic Violence), Giving a False Name to Law Enforcement, Tampering with Evidence, Petit Theft, and Criminal Mischief. Alvarado was transported to the Polk County Jail and currently has no bond.