Winter Haven Police Department

So this happened!

Officer Calero responded to a call regarding a civil dispute. After all was said and done, a tenant at the dispute location was told they couldn’t have a dog or they faced eviction. The tenant had no way of affording to move and was going to surrender the dog.

Officer Calero fell in love with Melo immediately and now Melo has a true furever home! ❤️🐾🥰