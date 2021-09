Lucern Park At Old Lucerne Park Road Expected To Be Shut Down Next Couple Hours Due To Traffic Crash

** TRAFFIC ALERT ***

Lucern Park Rd. at Old Lucerne PArk Rd. is shut down due to a traffic crash. Drivers coming from Hwy 27 into Winter HAven should utilize Lake Hamilton Rd to divert around the crash.

Those heading out of the City towards Hwy 27 should not attempt to go in that direction on LUcerne Park Rd.





The roadway is expected to be shut down for at least another 2 – 3 hours.