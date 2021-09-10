Florida & polk county , winter haven news

Polk County Soil and Water Conservation District Upcoming Board Meeting

Polk County
                    PSWCD Board Meeting

             September 21st, 2021, at 4:00 PM


                 Meeting Located at:

                    1702 Highway 17 S., Bartow FL, 33830

                   Valencia Room

                     This meeting is open to the public.

1. Call to order

2. Pledge of allegiance

3. Roll call

4. Approval of July 16th, 2021,Meeting Minutes

5. Chair Report- Daniel Lanier

6. Vice Chair Report- Joe Garrison

7. Secretary/Treasurer Report- Katie Smith

8. Public Relations Report

9. Old Business

a. Request missing receipts from Brett Upthagrovefor 2017/2018 purchases

b. Prepare Budget for PSWCD

11. New Business

​a. Land Judging Contest

​b. 2021 FASD Annual Conference

​c. Local Workgroup Meeting 

12. Adjourn

