Medicare Connection Celebrates Grand Opening with Ribbon Cutting

by James Coulter





Are you looking for options for your Medicare plan? Medicare Connection in Lakeland can help you find the right plan at the right price that is right for you.

“Everyone’s healthcare needs are different. At Medicare Connection Insurance Services, we help you find the right plan at an affordable cost,” their website states. “The Medicare Connection team is here to help you find the Medicare plan that is right for you.”

Chris Carroll and Parker Stone started their operation two years ago. They have previously worked together for the past 12 years. They now utilize their experience to help clients select the best Medicare plan that meets their insurance needs.

Both Carroll and Stone were born and raised in Lakeland. As such, they wanted to bring what they had to offer to their local community. For that reason, they recently opened their new facility in Downtown Lakeland along Edgewood Drive.

“We wanted to serve the Lakeland community better and educate people on the Medicare space, and we wanted to do that here in the middle of town, and here we are,” Stone said.

Since starting two years ago, their agency has grown in leaps and bounds. What began with the two founding managing partners and ten staff members working from their homes has since grown to 25 writing producers, ten of whom are based in the Lakeland area. From here on out, they expect to continue growing bigger and better.

“The biggest thing is that we take an unbiased approach and make sure we educate everybody on their options, and we want to help them navigate what their options are,” Stone said. “We can help them, and if not, we want to be a wealth of information.”

Carroll owes their success to his managing partner. Stone has always been organized and an effective communicator. Communication has especially proven vital in their success over the past two years, and they hope that they will remain as successful from their new location.

“We are beside ourselves at this moment,” Carroll said. “We always enjoy helping people. That is the number one thing that we do, help people. With their health decisions, choosing their right plans to meet their needs.”

Medicare Connection celebrated its grand opening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday afternoon. The event was catered to by Tobb Lobb Catering, hosted by the Lakeland Chamber of Commerce, and attended by local partners like Bond Clinic and local city and chamber representatives.

Corey Burton, a Chamber Board Member, commended the agency for their new facility. He even praised the ribbon-cutting ceremony for being hosted during a rainy afternoon.

“Rain is good luck, even during a ribbon-cutting, because we always get blamed for weather at the Chamber anyway,” he said.“Congratulations on behalf of our 1,200 member businesses, our board of directors, and executive committee. We thank you for choosing Lakeland, for investing in our community, and please let us know if we can ever be of assistance throughout your journey.”

Commissioner Bill Reed commended the agency for expanding its operations in Lakeland. Whether they are new or old businesses, such economic growth only serves to improve the local community.

“It is always exciting to see an expanding company grow in the area,” he said. “So I appreciate being here today, and it is great to have new businesses. I think you all are great, and I think you will have a product to move forward.”

Medicare Connection is located at 2000 E Edgewood Drive Suite 101, Lakeland, FL 33803. For more information, call 863-213-0322, or visit their website at: http://www.medicareconnection.net