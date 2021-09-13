Parks, Recreation & Culture Staff Members And Parks & Grounds Division Partner Up For Successful Park Blitz Cleanup

City of Winter Haven Parks and Rec:

Now that’s what I call teamwork!

Many Parks, Recreation & Culture staff members assisted the Parks & Grounds division in our first Park Blitz Cleanup. Director Julie Adams led her committed team through a day of teambuilding by rolling up our sleeves and strapping on our work boots. With guidance from our crew, the team pulled weeds, cut limbs, trimmed hedges, and more.

Our parks would be nothing without the talent and expertise of our Parks & Grounds division. We enjoyed helping them create a beautiful space for all to enjoy. Stop by Lions Park to check it out.