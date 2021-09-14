Florida & polk county , winter haven news

Home Winter Haven Man Steals Two Shavers From Walmart

Man Steals Two Shavers From Walmart

Winter Haven
SHARE
, / 850 0

Winter Haven Police Department

Shaver Shenanigans – Not Once but Twice!
On Sept. 9, 2021 at approximately 2:43 p.m., the man in the images below entered Walmart (7450 Cypress Gardens Blvd) and went to the pharmacy area. He then selects a cordless shaver from the shelf and conceals the item in his overalls. He exits the store, but he comes back in – for what? Another type of cordless shaver. (Guess he realized the first one wouldn’t quite do the job – although he didn’t leave that first one behind.)
He had a bag this time so he put the second shaver in the bag and bebops out through the Garden Center.
Recognize him? Contact Sgt. Hall at 863-291-5736.


FROM THE NETWORK

Display Randomizer

PolkMugShot

LOWDER, JUSTIN

PolkObits

William Herron Morrow | September 5, 1932 – September 23, 2020 | OBITUARY

polkbusinessdirectory

Brooks Law Group, PA (Injury Attorneys)

PASSWORD RESET

Back to Login

LOG IN