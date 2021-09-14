Florida & polk county , winter haven news

Polk County Sheriff’s Office Conducting Death Investigation After Body Found In Lake Wales Orange Groves

Lake Wales Polk County Polk County News Polk Sheriff
Lake Wales, Florida – The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a dead body found in a Lake Wales orange grove. The body was reportedly found shortly after 2 o’clock Tuesday afternoon. Multiple crime scene units were at the scene.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office would only confirm they are “conducting a death investigation on body found”. The body was found in the groves off Lewis Griffith Rd and Grove Rd 3!


This is a developing story and we will update you as soon as more information is available.

