21 Yr Old Kissimmee Florida Man Found Murdered In Lake Wales Orange Groves

Polk County Sheriff’s Office Press Release

Polk County Sheriff’s Office homicide detectives are investigating the murder of 21-year-old Tyrell Bell of Kissimmee.

On Tuesday, September 14, 2021 at around 2:00 p.m., grove workers called PCSO after finding Mr. Bell deceased in a grove near Lewis Griffith Road and Grove Road 3 in unincorporated Lake Wales. According to evidence at the scene, Mr. Bell was shot to death.







“This is a tragic loss. Tyrell Bell was only 21-years-old and had the rest of his life ahead of him. We need to find the person or persons who did this – and we need to find them fast.” – Grady Judd, Sheriff



We are seeking the public’s help. If anyone has information about Mr. Bell’s murder, or if anyone saw or heard anything suspicious in the area, please contact the PCSO at 863-298-6200 .



If you wish to remain anonymous, and be eligible for a reward up to $5000, you may contact Heartland Crime Stoppers:* Call 1-800-226 TIPS (8477)* From your cell phone, dial **TIPS* Or visit the website www.heartlandcrimestoppers.com and click on “Submit A Tip,”* Or download the free “P3tips” app on your smartphone or tablet.



You will always remain anonymous when you send a tip through Crime Stoppers and you are eligible for a cash reward if your information leads to an arrest.