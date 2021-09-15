Woman Steals $1500 Worth of Ink From Staples

Winter Haven Police Department

Ink – Ink – And More Ink

Yep to the tune of $1500.

The female in the photos below entered Staples (470 Citi Center St.) on Sept. 8, 2021 at approximately 5:55 p.m.

She gets a handy basket then proceeds to the ink aisle. She selects so much ink that she fills the basket up. She then leaves the area and comes back with an empty basket to do what? Fill the basket up again. A short while later, she is seen leaving the store – bypassed the registers (because she isn’t carrying a basket full of ink that she wants to pay for.)

The plastic containers were later found in a different aisle behind other products so they weren’t easily seen.

Do you recognize her? Please contact Sgt. Josh Hall at 863-291-5736.