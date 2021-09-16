Fall Into Fall with Main Street Bartow Fall Fest on Sep. 25

by James Coulter





The first day of fall will be drawing near. So, too, will the holidays be upon us. So whether you’re looking for a pumpkin for a Halloween jack o’lantern, a decorative table centerpiece for Thanksgiving, or a homemade holiday gift for Christmas, you can find a little bit of everything and anything at the upcoming Annual Fall Fest in Bartow.

Hosted by Main Street Bartow, this outdoor street market will allow residents and visitors alike an opportunity to browse the various vendors and shops along Central Avenue and Summerlin Avenue. In addition, feel free to browse booths for local art, crafts, and food, and enjoy other festivities such as live music, a car show, and even a pumpkin patch.

Main Street Bartow hosts various outdoor events to allow residents and visitors alike the chance to enjoy the downtown area and everything it has to offer with its shops, boutiques, and eateries. Annual events include the Spring Fling Hop & Shop, the Honey Bee Craft Fair, and Mistletoe Market.

Linda Holcomb, Executive Director for Main Street Bartow, hopes that the upcoming event will offer “an opportunity to come out in the fresh air and spend the day in beautiful Downtown Bartow eating and shopping while making memories with friends and family.”

To ensure public health and safety during these uncertain times, special precautions will be taken. Hand sanitizer will be provided at hand-sanitizing stations and vendor booths, booths will be spaced to facilitate social distancing better, and social distancing and masks will be recommended.

“The community is looking for fun/safe outdoor activities to enjoy with friends and family,” Holcomb said. She expects everyone “to have a beautiful day with the downtown streets lined with vendors and cars, the community to come out, shop, eat and support the local downtown businesses.”

The Annual Bartow Fall Fest will be hosted in Downtown Bartow on Sat., Sep. 25 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, visit: https://www.facebook.com/MainStreetBartow