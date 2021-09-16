Fire On The Lake Fires Up Again On Sep. 25

by James Coulter





Summer is over, and fall is just getting started. The weather may be cooler, but things will be heating up at Camp Mack, a Guy Harvey Lodge, Marina, & RV Resort during its annual Fire OnThe Lake Camp Mack Chili Cookoff.

On Sat., Sep. 25, teams from all across the county and state will come to the Camp Mack waterfront in Lake Wales to compete in its annual International Chili Society (ICS)-sanctioned event for a chance to win in the traditional red, homestyle, verde, or salsa categories in either the youth or adult divisions.

“We encourage cooks of all levels to join as it is an excellent opportunity to learn from the pros and join in the camaraderie,” their Facebook event description said.

This year’s competition will introduce the new salsa category, as well as the People’s Choice Champion that participants of every division and category will be able to compete for, explained Kevin DeNell, EVP for Camp Mack. Proceeds for the ticket sales will benefit Lake Wales Care Center to provide food for those families in need, he explained.

Other festivities that day will include live music, a craft show, and a cornhole competition. Overall, anyone who wants to enjoy the great outdoors while the weather is still warm should consider taking a visit to the great outdoors near Lake Kissimmee for this annual tradition.

“This is a family fun weekend and nothing like a competitive cooking competition where you can taste some great chili,” DeNall said. “We will live music from the stage and fun at the campground for all to enjoy.”

To ensure public health and safety during these uncertain times, special precautions will be enforced. Attendees are encouraged and recommended to social distance and wear masks, hand sanitizer will be provided at vendors, and booths will be spaced out to help with social distancing.

“This is our second year for the Fire on the Lake Chili Cook-off and we have to thank all the cook-teams who come out and compete to make it a successful event,” DeNall said. “We have had teams come from all over Florida and some outside the state like Louisiana.”

Fire On The Lake Camp Mack Chili Cookoff will be hosted on Sat. Sep. 25 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Camp Mack, a Guy Harvey Lodge, Marina & RV Resort, located at 14900 Camp Mack Rd, Lake Wales, FL 33898.

The event is free to the public. Those interested in participating as a team must follow these criterion: “Adult Division: $25 Per Category for Traditional Red, Homestyle, Verde, and Salsa Categories. This includes a 10 x 10 space. Cooks must provide their own canopy/tent, tables & chairs, and supplies. Youth Division: $10 This includes a 10 x 10 space. Cooks must provide their own canopy/tent, tables & chairs, and supplies.”

For more information, visit: http://www.chilicookoff.com/register