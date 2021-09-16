Man Walks Out of Walmart With Unpaid For Shark Vacuum Under Cart

Winter Haven Police Department

Baby Shark Do Do Do Do Do Do!

Okay, sorry – just couldn’t resist. Okay, the guy pictured went to Walmart (7450 Cypress Gardens Blvd) and utilized the self-checkout to purchase some food items.

However, he “forgot” to scan the Shark vacuum under his cart (valued at $229). When the hostess tried to tell him that he didn’t scan the vacuum and he needed to retreat back to pay for the item, he continued walking away. She got distracted and he was gone before she realized it.

Someone knows this guy! If you recognize him, please contact Sgt. Hall at 863-291-5736