Winter Haven Police Looking for Three Suspects in Connection with Stolen Vehicle from Carrabba’s Parking Lot

WINTER HAVEN, FL – The Winter Haven Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying three males who stole a patron’s truck from Carrabba’s parking lot.

Our victim visited the restaurant at 8 p.m. and parked his 2021 Ford F-150 Platinum edition in the northwestern area of the parking lot. When he walked out to leave at 9 p.m., he saw the truck gone and glass in the middle of the parking spot.





When officers arrived, video was reviewed a silver Toyota four-door sedan is seen entering the north parking lot at approximately 7:50 p.m. and back into a parking spot. Three males are seen getting out of the car. The manager recognized them as three who were asked to leave the restaurant parking lot because they were soliciting. As they are leaving, you see the vehicle stop where the victim’s vehicle is and then proceed to leave.

Further review of the video shows at approximately 7:57 p.m., a rear passenger window is broken out. A short while later, one of the three males came back to the property, entered the truck and found the spare key fob inside of the console and took the truck.

Just after midnight on Sept. 14, 2021, Orlando Police located the vehicle crashed into a tree at the intersection of S. Goldwyn Ave and Columbia St.

Anyone with information on the identities of the three males is asked to call Detective Lozado at 863-595-1721.