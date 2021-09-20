Man Steals Tools and Decoy Camera From Walmart

Can you help identify the guy in the below images?

Yes he has a mask and hat, but maybe the mustard colored hat will be a giveaway. And let’s not forget the bicycle with a dog trailer being pulled behind.

He went to Walmart (7450 Cypress Gardens Bvld.) on Sept. 11 around 8:48 a.m. He selected multiple Hyper Tough tools, a Decoy Camera and double-sided tape. He places the items in the backpack he brought with him. He exited the Garden Center (you guessed it) without paying. He was seen leaving on his greenish-yellow bike with the doggie trailer being pulled behind. He headed in the direction of Lake Ruby.

If you recognize him, please contact Sgt. Hall at 863-291-5736.