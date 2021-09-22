Female Auburndale High School Student Charged After Gun Found In Backpack

Auburndale, Florida – The Auburndale Police Department has arrested and charged an Auburndale High School student after a gun was found in a backpack on campus. According to Andy Ray, Auburndale Police Chief , they were called to the school on 9/17/21, just after 1:00 p.m. According to Ray, a Taurus 9 mm pistol was found within a backpack on campus. The investigation led to the identity of the 15 year-old student who initially possessed the backpack and the student admitted she placed the pistol in her backpack after discovering her father had accidentally left it in the car she rode in to school, on the previous evening. She was cooperative and had no prior negative contacts with police, according to the investigation. She was charged with possession of a firearm on a school campus and the Polk County School District is handling the school-related discipline matters.

The identity of the student has not been released at this time.