Man Steals Pressure Washer, Valued at over $300, From Lowes

Winter Haven
Winter Haven Police Department

How about a 3000 PSI Craftsman Pressure Washer? Valued at $329.
The guy in the video was dropped off at Lowes (Citi Center) by a female in a white sedan. He walked through the store and focused on the aisle where pressure washers are located. He stayed there for quite a while, retrieved a cart and selected the one he wanted.
He didn’t stop at any cash register, self-checkout or otherwise and walked right out of the doors.
Do you recognize him? Call Sgt. Hall at 863-291-5736. Those wishing to remain anonymous should call Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS (8477). Callers are guaranteed anonymity and could be eligible for a cash reward.


https://fb.watch/8cnvE4p_2x/

