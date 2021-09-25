Polk County Deputies May Be Closing In On 21 Yr Old Kissimmee Man’s Killer or Killers

New Details In Kissimmee Mans Murder

Lake Wales, Florida – As previously reported the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, on September 14, 2021, was called to a Lake Wales orange grove after grove workers discovered a man’s body. The man was later identified a 21 Yr Old Tyrell Bell of Kissimmee Florida. Little details regarding the case have been released other than the young man was shot to death. The body was located in the groves off of Lewis Griffin Rd. & Grove Rd. 3. At the time Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd was quoted to say:



“This is a tragic loss. Tyrell Bell was only 21-years-old and had the rest of his life ahead of him. We need to find the person or persons who did this – and we need to find them fast.” – Grady Judd, Sheriff





Since that time the DailyRidge.com has been able to obtain an affidavit by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office which sheds a little more detail on what apparently transpired on September 14, 2021. According to the affidavit Tyrell Bell’s mother advised deputies her son, Tyrell, left his residence, alone, shortly after midnight in his black, 2019, Nissan Versa and didn’t say where he was going. His mother confirmed besides Bell no one had an interest or ownership of the vehicle or permission to drive it.

The affidavit went on to say when deputies found and identified Tyrell Bell’s body it appeared he had been shot twice in the head. Bell’s 2019 Nissan Versa was not found at the scene. A BOLO (Be On The Look Out) went out for the vehicle and came back with a hit around 11:14pm in the area of Hunt Brothers Rd. & Scenic Hwy in Lake Wales on the night of September 14, 2021. Law enforcement from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office and the Lake Wales Police were observed scouring that area. The vehicle was not located there, however it was located inside the Lake Wales City limits at the QP Gas Station at the intersection of Scenic Hwy and Dr. J.A. Wilshire Ave.

A traffic stop was initiated, but no arrests were made at that time. Subsequently an arrest has been made for Grand Theft Auto and burglary of the vehicle. We are trying to confirm if the individual is a person of interest in the homicide of Tyrell Bell

We will update this article with that suspects details as soon as the Polk County Sheriff’s Office confirms the information.