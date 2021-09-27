Camp Mack Resident Celebrates Birthday by Winning Three Awards At 2nd Annual Fire On The Lake

by James Coulter





Jay Roberts had a very happy birthday last Saturday. Not only did he celebrate by participating in the second annual Fire on the Lake at Camp Mack, but he also won—not one, not two, but three awards. Not only did he win People’s Choice, but also first place in the homestyle chili and verde categories.

Roberts has lived at Camp Mack, A Guy Harvey River Resort,near Lake Kissimmee State Park for the past five years. This was the first year that he participated in its annual chili cookoff, Fire on the Lake. After seeing how great the event was last year, he decided to join this year’s event, and he won big time.

“I can honestly say that the competition was great,” he said.”This is my first time competing. It feels great. I had some real good help to get me through it. The people I competed againstare great people. My own chili is good. I love to cook.”

More than 12 teams from across the county and state arrived at Camp Mack last Saturday for the second annual Fire on the Lake, an International Chili Society (ICS)-sanctioned event. Participants were able to compete for awards in the traditional red, verde, and salsa categories. Proceeds went toward the Lake Wales Care Center. The winner of the traditional red category was Jonathan Evevin.

Even despite these uncertain times, this year’s event received an exceptional turnout, said Kevin DeNall, EVP for Camp Mack. Even four ICS world champions participated, he said. Overall, the good weather that weekend, along with the good cooks participating, made this year’s event a success, he said.

“It is certainly the cooks that come out to make sure we have good chili,” DeNall said. “Always good to bring people out. The camaraderie on the stage was the best.”

Camp Mack, A Guy Harvey River Resort, will be hosting two events next month: The Pickled Pink Playoff on Oct. 15 and 16, and their Rock and Bruise BBQ Fest, Oct. 22 and 23.

“Both are great venues,” DeNall said. “Camp Mack is a great venue to enjoy yourself and your groups and friends and be on the outside by the waterfront.”

For more information, visit: https://guyharveycampmack.com/