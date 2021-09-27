Tampa Man Charged With Grand Theft Auto When Spotted By Winter Haven Officers

Release by Winter Haven Police Department

A Tampa man has been charged with Grand Theft of a Motor Vehicle when he was spotted by Winter Haven officers on Sunday.





Fifty-one year-old Joe Ricky Kimble of Tampa was driving through the City just before midnight when officers spotted the vehicle that had been reported stolen out of Lakeland. Officers followed the vehicle confirming it was stolen earlier in the day. A traffic stop was conducted in front of RaceTrac on Lucerne Park Rd. at Hwy 27.

Kimble was identified when he produced his license, which was determined to be suspended since January of 2020. On the floor of the vehicle was a broken glass pipe that tested positive for Cocaine.

Kimble was taken into custody and charged with Grand Theft of a Motor Vehicle (F-3), Possession of Cocaine (F-3), Knowingly Driving While License Suspended (M-2) and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (M-1).

Kimble’s front seat passenger, 59 year-old Barbara Williams of Bartow, was also taken into custody on two outstanding warrants.