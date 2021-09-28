Lake Wales Man Dies In Haines City Crash

A two vehicle crash occurred Monday afternoon in unincorporated Haines City, and resulted in the death of one of the drivers.

The victim was identified as 80-year old Moss Flannery of Lake Wales; he died at the scene. The other driver involved in the crash was 63-year old Donald Pruitt of Haines City; he was not injured.





The crash happened at about 5:18 PM on Monday, September 28, 2021, on Hatchineha Road at H.L. Smith Road. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office and Polk County Fire Rescue responded.

Mr. Flannery was the driver of a white 1993 Ford Ranger pick-up truck, and Mr. Pruitt was driving a red 2003 Chevrolet C4500 truck with a flatbed trailer.

Based on evidence and witness statements, Mr. Flannery’s Ford was travelling north on H.L. Smith Road, while Mr. Pruitt’s Chevrolet was eastbound on Hatchineha Road. The Ford approached the intersection, but did not come to a stop at the stop sign, and proceeded into the intersection and into the path of the oncoming Chevrolet which had the right-of-way.

The Chevrolet struck the Ford in the driver’s door area. The impact caused the Ford to roll over on its roof.

Both drivers had been wearing their seatbelts.

No charges are anticipated at this time, but the crash remains under investigation.

The roadway was closed for approximately three hours.