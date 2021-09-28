Samaritans Jump To The Rescue When Local Couple Gets Into Minor Crash Resulting In Flat Tire

Winter Haven Police Department:

Good Deed

This morning, one of our Lieutenants was in the area of Havendale Blvd. and Hwy 17 when a minor traffic crash occurred. One of the vehicles, driven by Pastor Dan Wade (pictured here with his lovely wife) ended up with a flat tire and he was unable to move the vehicle from the roadway.

Just then, the two kind Samaritans jumped out of their truck and went to changing the tire so the vehicle could be moved. (Word is they have been seen in the area in the past assisting other motorists in need.) Way To Go!!!!!



