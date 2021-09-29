It’s Been 3 Years! Help Bring The Killer of Darnell Marques Powell To Justice!

Three years ago today, someone took the life of 21 year-old Darnell Powell while he slept. The killer is still out there and we are asking for the public’s help.

On 9-29-18 at 4:26 a.m., Powell was asleep inside of a home located at 502 Ave. V NE when someone shot through the window striking and killing him as he was in the bed.





“We know that there are members in the community that have valuable information to bring a killer to justice,” said Police Chief David Brannan. “We are dedicated to finding Darnell’s killer and implore anyone who knows something to call investigators. It’s not snitching – it’s bringing justice to a grieving family.”

Heartland Crime Stoppers is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the killer.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Heartland Crime Stoppers:

* Call 1-800-226 TIPS (8477)

* From your cell phone, dial **TIPS

* Or visit the website www.heartlandcrimestoppers.com and click on “Submit A Tip,”

* Or download the free “P3tips” app on your smartphone or tablet.

You will always remain anonymous when you send a tip through Crime Stoppers and you are eligible for a cash reward if your information leads to an arrest.

ORIGINAL RELEASE IN 2018: (Please note Crime Stoppers increased the reward since this release in 2018) The Winter Haven Police Department is investigating the death of a 21 year-old man who was shot while in bed over the weekend.

On 9-29-18 at approximately 4:30 a.m., officers responded to a call of multiple gunshots heard in the area of Ave. V NE and 5th St NE in Winter Haven. As officers were responding, another call was received reporting that someone had been shot at 502 Ave. V NE. When officers arrived, it appeared the shots came from the outside through a window.

Twenty-one year-old Darnell Powell was found on a bed inside the residence with what appeared to be gunshot wounds. Officers immediately began to render aide, however Powell succumbed to his injuries.

This incident does not appear to be a random act. An autopsy is scheduled for today.

Investigators are asking anyone with information regarding this case to call Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS (8477). Anonymity is guaranteed and callers could be eligible for a CASH reward of up to $3,000.