Man Steals Dollar General Employee’s IPhone

Winter Haven Police needs help in identifying the subject in the video who took a Dollar General worker’s phone.

On Sept. 17, 2021, the victim was working in an aisle at the Dollar General (381 Cypress Gardens Blvd., Winter Haven) when she put her phone on top of some merchandise. As she assisted a customer who was in the aisle, she was away from her phone for a short time. The suspect enters the store, walks past the phone and looks at it. He then turns around and takes the phone immediately leaving the store. The phone is a red IPhone 11 Pro valued at approximately $500.

If you recognize this suspect, please contact the Winter Haven Police Dept. at 863-837-9459.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Heartland Crime Stoppers:

Call 1-800-226 TIPS (8477)

From your cell phone, dial **TIPS

Or visit the website www.heartlandcrimestoppers.com and click on “Submit A Tip,”

Or download the free “P3tips” app on your smartphone or tablet.

You will always remain anonymous when you send a tip through Crime Stoppers and you are eligible for a cash reward if your information leads to an arrest.

https://fb.watch/8ka6SHdrnl/