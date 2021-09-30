City of Mulberry Hosting Hispanic Heritage Festival This Saturday

by James Coulter





Break out the maracas and put on your sombrero. The City of Mulberry will be celebrating its annual Hispanic Heritage Festival this Saturday at Spence Park from noon to 4 p.m.

Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month this Saturday afternoon with festivities including live music, food, and fun and games for the whole family. Master DJBoogie from Ritmo 99.9 will be attending.

“The City of Mulberry is hosting its annual Hispanic Heritage Festival to celebrate the contributions of the Hispanic community to the Greater Mulberry area,” wrote Chelsea Young, Director of Culture and Programming. “We seek to offer a day of fun, food, entertainment, and community fellowship.”

To ensure public health and safety during these uncertain times, attendees are highly recommended to observe CDC guidelines by wearing masks and social distancing.

The City of Mulberry has been hosting its Hispanic Heritage Festival since 2017. The annual event serves as a celebration of the local Hispanic community and their contributions. Even despite these uncertain times, hopes remain high that this year’s event will be as successful as previous years.

“Its success can be attributed to the Mulberry community placing high priority on being a welcoming and inclusive area for both guests and residents,” Young said. “We expect a fun and celebratory day to be enjoyed by all after a tremendously hard year worldwide.”

Mulberry’s Hispanic Heritage Festival will be hosted on Sat., Oct. 2 from noon to 4 p.m. The event will be held at Spence Park, located at NE 1st St., Mulberry, FL 33860. For more information: https://www.facebook.com/cityofmulberryfl