Look “Pretty in Pink” for Ladies Night in Downtown Winter Haven on Sept. 30

by James Coulter





Are you, like, totally down for a rad night with your gal pals? Take a blast to the past with a special 80s-themed “Pretty in Pink” Ladies Night in Downtown Winter Haven on Sept. 30 from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm.

More than 30 participating businesses in Downtown Winter Haven will host shopping, dining, and drink specials. This evening’s theme, “Pretty in Pink”, will help promote breast cancer awareness month in October. Select businesses will be offering pink cocktails and candy, as well as other special giveaways and discounts to celebrate.

“From candy cocktails, door prizes, and raffles for a spa day, there is something for every lady Downtown!” said Bailey McDaniel, Assistant Director for Main Street Winter Haven, Inc. “We are SO looking forward to our new benefactor, AdventHealth, joining us at Ladies Night. They are bringing an amazing display to support, remember, and raise awareness about breast cancer. You’ll have to stop by to see it!”

With nearly 33 local businesses and eateries, this year’s event is expected to be their biggest yet for Main Street Winter Haven. Of course, to ensure public safety and health during these uncertain times, special precautions will be taken. Social distancing and masks are highly recommended for attendees, especially while indoors.

“The goal of an event like this is to encourage people who might not normally come Downtown to explore and shop Winter Haven’s local small businesses! All in all, it’s sure to be a blast for ladies AND for Downtown businesses!” McDaniel said. “If this event is anything like we expect, Downtown will be filled with ladies looking to celebrate our small businesses and kickoff Breast Cancer Awareness month!”

“Pretty in Pink” Ladies Night will be hosted Thurs. Sept 30 from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm. Admission is only $10, and wrist bands will be provided on the corner of Central Avenue and 4th Street NW in Central Park. Attendees must pre-register for their map online at: www.mainstreetwh.com