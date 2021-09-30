Polk County Sheriff’s Office Computer Crimes Unit arrests 16 during Operation Guardians of Innocence VII

Two Winter Haven men additionally charged with sexual battery of three children

On Friday, September 24, 2021, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office concluded a month-long undercover investigation to identify suspects who possess and share child pornography. The operation, called “Operation Guardians of Innocence VII,” was carried out by undercover detectives from PCSO’s Computer Crimes Unit and resulted in the arrests of 16 people.





“One of the vilest crimes is the sexual abuse of children. Those arrested in this operation not only create a market for the sexual abuse and rape of babies and children worldwide, every time these images and videos are uploaded and shared, these innocent children are victimized over and over again. As you know, this is only the beginning – once we serve search warrants and seize these suspects devices, a forensic analysis will be conducted, and we will, in all likelihood, be adding more child pornography charges. This is also an example of why it is so important for parents and guardians to ensure parental controls are enabled on all of your child’s devices.” – Grady Judd, Sheriff

The youngest person arrested is15-years-old, while the oldest is 68-years-old.

Detectives served 23 search warrants, and at the time of arrest, detectives seized all known electronic communications devices belonging to the suspects, with forensic searches of those devices to follow. Those searches could turn up additional images and/or videos depicting child pornography, and the suspects will be additionally charged. Attempts are also made to identify the children in various images and videos.

The 16 men arrested face a total of 2,777 felony charges.

TWO WINTER HAVEN MEN ADDITIONALLY CHARGED WITH SEXUAL BATTERY OF THREE CHILDREN AND OTHER CHARGES

Following up on a tip, on September 16, 2021, detectives served a search warrant at the home of 32-year-old Harrison Egbert of Winter Haven and located 1,000 videos and images of children as young as 2-years old being sexually battered. Egbert told detectives he had looked at “thousands” of child pornography files, some depicting “infants” on SnapChat and Instagram. He further confessed to sexually abusing three girls (ages 5, 7, and 8-years-old). Egbert told detectives he videoed and photographed the sexual abuse with the help of his friend 30-year-old David Lavin, Jr. of Winter Haven.

During an interview, Lavin admitted to detectives his involvement with multiple sexual battery crimes and child pornography crimes. Lavin transported one of the victims multiple times to Egbert’s residence and participated in the videoing and photographing of the sexual abuse.

The Department of Children and Families (DCF) was notified.

Also arrested were 30-year-old Ivonnette Leon of Winter Haven and 36-year-old Shannon Speller of Winter Haven for interfering with the investigation.

Harrison Egbert is charged with:

Enhanced* Possession of Child Pornography (1,000 counts) (F2)

Promotion of Child Pornography (1 count) (F2)

Possess to Promote Child Pornography (1 count) (F2)

Capital Sexual Battery (5 counts) (FC)

Use of a Child in a Sexual Performance (5 counts) (F2)

Lewd Molestation (5 counts) (FL)

Egbert told detectives he worked as a clerk at Leadfeather Guns and Ammo in Winter Haven, and he is a veteran of the Marine Corps.

David Lavin, Jr. is charged with

Capital Sexual Battery (FC)

Use of a Child in a Sexual Performance (2 counts) (F2)

Promoting Sexual Performance by a Child (1 count) (F2)

Lewd Exhibition (1 count) (F2)

Lavin’s prior criminal history includes 1 felony and 6 misdemeanors for Domestic Violence Battery, Possession of Marijuana, Failure to Appear, Knowingly Driving on a Suspended License, and Violation of Probation.

Ivonnette Leon is charged with

Tampering with a Victim (LF)

Accessory after the Fact (F3)

Contributing to the Dependency of a Minor (M1)

Leon’s prior criminal history includes 1 felony and 2 misdemeanors for Burglary, Battery, and Driving with No License.

Shannon Speller is charged with

Accessory after the Fact (F3)

Others arrested during the operation are as follows (in alphabetical order):

David Boyd, 52, from Lakeland. Following up on a tip, detectives searched Boyd’s electronic devices and located images of children as young as 6-months old being sexually battered, some of which Boyd had photoshopped himself into. Boyd told detectives he worked for South Florida Gun and Pawn as a clerk. Boyd is charged with 516 counts of Enhanced* Possession of Child Pornography (F2) and one count of Promotion of Child Pornography (F2).

Jonathan Derisse, 20, from Davenport. Following up on a tip, detectives searched Derisse’s phone and located images of children as young as 8-years old being sexually battered. Derisse told detective he was currently unemployed, but he had previously worked a summer job at Sea World. Derisse is charged with 6 counts of Possession of Child Pornography (F3) and 3 counts of Promotion of Child Pornography (F2). His prior criminal history includes 3 felonies for Written threats and a Bomb Threat.

Jesse Durant, 29, from Davenport. Following up on a tip, detectives searched Durant’s cell phone and located images of children as young as 6-months old being sexually battered. Durant told detectives he works for Hilton Vacations as an overnight maintenance supervisor. Durant is charged with 45 counts of Enhanced Possession of Child Pornography (F2).

Ashton Howard, 17, Lakeland. Following up on a tip, detectives searched Howard’s electronic devices and located video files of children as young as 10-years old being sexually battered. Howard admitted to detectives that he uses his cell phone to send child pornography through SnapChat. Howard is charged with two counts of Promotion of Child Pornography (F2) and Violation of Probation (F3). Howard is currently on juvenile probation for Written Threats to Kill or Do Bodily Harm. His prior criminal history includes 3 felonies for Written Threats, Possession of a Controlled Substance without a Prescription, and Violation of Probation.

Patrick Johanson, 33, from Winter Haven. Following up on a tip, detectives searched Johanson’s electronic devices and located images of children being sexually battered, some as young as 6-months old. Johanson told detectives has viewed and shared child pornography on Facebook Messenger. Johanson also told detectives he worked for the Department of Corrections as a Correctional Officer at Polk Correctional Institute. He is charged with 26 counts of Enhanced* Possession of Child Pornography (F2) and one count of Promotion of Child Pornography (F2).

Tyerek Lampkin, 22, from Lakeland. Following up on a tip, detectives searched Lampkin’s electronic devices and located video files of children as young as 12-years old being sexually battered. Tyerek admitted to detectives that he uses his cell phone to view and trade child pornography. Tyerek is charged with 197 counts of Enhanced* Possession of Child Pornography (F2) and 12 counts of Promotion of Child Pornography (F2).

Ludjy Masson-Santana, 21, from Kissimmee. Following up on a tip, detectives searched Masson-Santana’s electronic devices and located images and video files, that had been sent through Kik, of children as young as 4-years old being sexually battered. Masson-Santana told detectives he was is a housekeeping manager at Hilton Orlando in Lake Buena Vista. Masson-Santana is charged with 148 counts of Enhanced* Possession of Child Pornography (F2) and 12 counts of Promotion of Child Pornography (F2).

Daniel Millan, 16, from Lakeland. Following up on a tip, detectives searched Millan’s electronic devices and located images and video files of children as young as 12-months old being sexually battered. Millan admitted to deputies that he traded child pornography online. Millan is charged with 50 counts of Enhanced* Possession of Child Pornography (F2) and two counts of Promotion of Child Pornography (F2).

Nicholas Nason, 27, from Lakeland. Following up on a tip, detectives searched Nason’s electronic devices and located images and video files of children as young as 5-years old being sexually battered. Nason is charged with 14 counts of Enhanced* Possession of Child Pornography (F2).

David Oyunjargal, 15, from Winter Haven. Following up on a tip, detectives searched Oyunjargal’s electronic devices and located video files of children as young as 2-years old being sexually battered. Oyunjargal is charged with one count of Promotion of Child Pornography (F2) and two counts of Possession of Child Pornography (F3).

Jonathan Ramos, 31, from Davenport. Following up on a tip, detectives searched Ramos’s electronic devices and located images and video files of children as young as 4-years old being sexually battered. Ramos told detectives he worked in the Deli Department at the Davenport Publix. Ramos is charged with 670 counts of Enhanced* Possession of Child Pornography (F2).

Kevin Schmidt, 54, from Lakeland. Following up on a tip, detectives searched Schmidt’s electronic devices and located video files of children as young as 7-years old being sexually battered. Schmidt told detectives he worked as a floor coating installer for Tru-Grit in Lakeland. Schmidt is charged with 32 counts of Promotion of Child Pornography (F2) and one count of Possession of Child Pornography (F3). His prior criminal history includes 5 felonies and 11 misdemeanors for Battery, Disorderly Conduct, Dealing in Stolen Property, Failure to Appear, DUI, Driving with a Suspended License, Criminal Mischief, and Violation of Probation.

Richard Sizelove, 68, from Lake Wales. Following up on a tip, detectives searched Sizelove’s electronic devices and located images of children as young as 6-months old being sexually battered. Sizelove told detectives he he has been viewing child pornography for approximately 20 years. He also told detectives he worked as the manager at the Bullock RV Park in Lake Wales, and that he was a Navy veteran who served during the Vietnam War. Sizelove is charged with 28 counts of Enhanced* Possession of Child Pornography (F2). His prior criminal history includes 18 felonies and one misdemeanor for Vehicle Theft, Aggravated Assault, Burglary, Grand Theft Dealing in Stolen Property, and multiple Violations of Probation.

Guadalupe Villanueva, 15, from Lakeland. Following up on a tip, detectives searched Villanueva’s cell phone and located images of children between the ages of 4 and 6-years old being sexually battered. Villanueva is a student at Mulberry High School. Villanueva is charged with 4 counts of Possession of Child Pornography (F3) and one count of Promotion of Child Pornography (F2).

*enhanced child pornography meets one of the following criteria:

A child who is younger than 5 years old

Sadomasochistic abuse involving a child

Sexual battery of a child

Sexual bestiality involving a child

Any movie involving a child, regardless of length

ALSO ARRESTED:

Following up on a tip, detectives served a search warrant at 4378 Ramblewood Place in Mulberry and arrested:

Brandi Nicole Dye, 39, from Mulberry for:

Possession of Alprazolam (F3)

Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Sell (F2)

Possession of Paraphernalia (M1)

Maintaining a Residence for Drug Sales (F3)

Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon (F2)

Possession of Oxycodone (F3)

Dye’s prior criminal history includes 35 felonies and 17 misdemeanors for Petit Theft, Driving on a Suspended License, Possession of a Controlled Substance without a Prescription, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Manufacturing Methamphetamine, Altering a Firearm Serial Number, Possession of Firearm by a Convicted Felon, Armed Trafficking in Amphetamine, Child Neglect, Tampering with Evidence, Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Sell, and numerous Violation of Probation charges.

Kimberly Messier, 54, from Mulberry for:

Possession of Alprazolam (F3)

Possession of Methamphetamine (F3)

Possession of Paraphernalia (M1)

Possession of Marijuana (M1)

Messier’s prior criminal history includes 12 felonies and 9 misdemeanors for DUI, Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Sell, Possession of Marijuana over 20 grams, Contempt of Court, Failure to Appear, Driving with a Suspended License, Possession of Alprazolam, and Violation of Probation.

Jerry Wayne Skidmore, 39, from Mulberry for:

Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Sell (F2)

Possession of Paraphernalia (M1)

Maintaining a Residence for Drug Sales (F3)

Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon (F2)

Skidmore’s prior criminal history includes 13 felonies and 5 misdemeanors for Grand Theft, Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Synthetic Marijuana, Tampering with Evidence, Knowingly Driving with a Suspended License, Failure to Appear, and multiple Violations of Probation.