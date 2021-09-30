Winter Haven Detectives continue to seek help in locating the whereabouts of 64 year-old Densley Brown. Brown was last in touch with family members on the morning of August 11, 2021 around 7:45 a.m.

Brown left his Palmetto Ave. home in a 2010 Blue Hyundai Sonata with a Florida vanity tag “MSSUPA”. He spoke with his daughter on the phone telling her he was having chest pains and was headed to the hospital. He didn’t indicate which hospital, but all Bay area hospitals have been checked and there are no records of him being at any of them.





Multiple attempts to locate Brown have netted negative results. There has been no activity on any of Mr. Brown’s accounts and the vehicle has not been reported on any toll roads in the State.

Anyone with information on Densley Brown’s whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Chapnick at 863-632-0071.