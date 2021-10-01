***UPDATE: Disruption at Kathleen High School***

Four more students were arrested by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday, September 30, 2021, for their part in the large disruption at Kathleen High School in Lakeland on Monday, September 27th.





The arrests came after investigators reviewed the school’s security video and were able to identify others who criminally escalated matters beyond a simple protest.

The students who were arrested on Thursday were all charged with Disruption of School Function and Resisting without Violence (both are misdemeanors). The arrested include a 17-year-old male, a 17-year-old female, a 15-year-old female, and a 14-year-old male.

Two other students who had already been arrested received additional charges.

17-year-olds Francisco Montes and Joseph Gray, who had already been charged with Disruption of a School Function and Resisting, were additionally charged with Battery on a LEO (F3).

Detectives continue to review videos of the September 27th incident, and there may be more arrests as a result of this ongoing investigation.

Original Release:

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office arrested 15 students this morning.

* 12 were charged with Disruption of School Function and Resisting Officer without Violence

* 1 was charged with Disruption of School Function , Resisting Officer without Violence, False Name to LEO, and

Possession of Weapon on Campus.

* 2 were charged with Affray.