Update on Auburndale Shooting/Homicide from September 29th

Auburndale Police Investigating Homicide

UPDATE: The suspect was located and arrested on 09-30-2021.





On Wednesday, September 29, 2021, at approximately 6:30 p.m., Auburndale Police officers responded to a 911 call regarding a reported shooting of a person in the area of 3009 Allred Drive, Auburndale, Florida. The neighborhood where this incident occurred consists mostly of structures containing multiple apartments.

Officers arrived to find a 17-year-old male lying on the ground between two apartment buildings who had been shot. Officers began lifesaving measures, including CPR, and continued until Auburndale Fire Department and Polk County Fire Rescue medics arrived and took over. The victim was transported to Lakeland Regional Health medical center where he was pronounced deceased shortly thereafter.

Auburndale officers, with assistance from Polk County Sheriff’s Office deputies and air support, as well as Winter Haven Police K9, attempted to locate the suspect. The suspect, identified as Dashaun Trevell Marshall, BM, 01/12/2005, was able to elude capture. Auburndale Police detectives obtained a juvenile pick-up order (warrant) for the arrest of Marshall on charges of second-degree murder. He is still being sought by law enforcement.

During the on-scene investigation at approximately 7:15 p.m., officers arrested Journey Danae Myricks, BF, 10/28/1996, of 6499 Polk City Road, Haines City, FL, for resisting an officer without violence. She was transported to the Polk County Jail receiving facility without further incident.

If you know the whereabouts of Dashaun Marshall you are asked to call 911 or (863)401-2240. If you witnessed the shooting, you are asked to contact Detective Alex Pena at (863)965-5555. Anyone with information may call Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS to remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward.