19 Yr Old Man Struck And Killed In Lakeland

The PCSO Traffic Unit is investigating a fatal vehicle versus pedestrian crash that occurred early this morning (10-2-21) in unincorporated Lakeland. Preliminary details are as follows:





Around 3:40 a.m. on Saturday, October 2, 2021, ECC received a 911 call in reference to a man who was struck by a vehicle on 1st Street NW at Dove Meadow Trail in unincorporated Lakeland. The investigation revealed that 19-year-old Einlazer Gore of Lakeland was walking west on the roadway, along or just inside the fog line, when 23-year-old Brian Reid of Lakeland, also traveling west on 1st Street NW, struck Gore, throwing him into a ditch along the road way. Mr. Reid was driving a blue 2009 Chevrolet Impala.

Mr. Reid was uninjured and immediately stopped to render aide and call 911.

Mr. Gore died at the scene.

Speed, distracted driving, and impairment do not appear to be factors in the crash. The roadway was dark at the time of the crash, and Mr. Gore was not wearing light colored clothing.

1st Street NW was closed in both directions for approximately 3 hours during the investigation, which remains on-going.