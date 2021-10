Sheriff Grady Judd To Brief Media On Davenport Triple Homicide

Sheriff Grady Judd will brief the media at 2 PM, today, Saturday, October 2nd, on location about a triple homicide that occurred this morning in unincorporated Davenport.

After a two hour manhunt the suspect has been captured.





At around 9:40am an ems call went out for multiple stabbing victims in that area. We cannot confirm if the deaths are a result of that call at this time.

The murders occurred near the Kona Lane & Summer Drive area of Davenport.