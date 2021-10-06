Typically bomb threats don’t make the news as it usually emboldens more copy cats to do the same. However in the environment we currently live in it is vitally important for parents to know their children are safe, law enforcement is on the job and everyone takes these threats seriously.

On Wednesday morning a bomb threat to Denison Middle School, 400 Ave A SE, Winter Haven, FL 33880, was investigated by the Winter Haven Police Department. According to Jamie Brown, public information officer, with the Winter Haven Police Department the school has been cleared and they are investigating where the threat came from in the beginning.





According to usnews.com Polk County Public Schools contains 166 schools and 101,408 students. Polk County has grown to a population of over 725,000 people.