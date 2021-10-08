UPDATE: Polk Deputies Investigate I-4 Crash and Shooting

This is an update regarding the shooting on I-4 early this morning (Friday, October 7, 2021) which is being investigated by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.





Ronald Donovan, 38, or Cocoa, Florida was arrested.

His charges are:

* Attempted Felony Murder

* Attempted 1st Degree Murder

* Resisting

* Battery on a LEO

Sheriff Grady Judd’s news conference is available on the

PCSO Facebook page and our YouTube channel (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3w4XJV3Tgqw)

Original PCSO Release:

Polk County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to two locations in Northeast Polk County early this morning (shortly after midnight) related to a single motorcycle crash and shooting that is believed to have occurred on Interstate 4 in the eastbound lanes just west of the US 27 intersection.

Deputies responded at approximately 12:15 a.m. to what was initially reported as a single vehicle motorcycle crash on I-4 eastbound near the US 27 overpass where a 33-year-old woman from Brevard County, Florida (a passenger sitting behind the driver) was seriously injured. The driver of the motorcycle, a 38-year-old man from Brevard County, Florida was not injured. The woman’s injuries are consistent with falling off the motorcycle and a gunshot wound. The woman was transported to the hospital.

Deputies also responded at approximately 12:17 a.m. to an injured person, also a motorcycle rider, near the intersection of Lake Wilson Road and Osceola Polk Line Road.

The man (from Osceola County) reported being shot while on I-4. The man was transported to the hospital with a gunshot wound.

Polk County Sheriff’s Office detectives are investigating the shooting(s).

Interstate 4 eastbound was shut down to through traffic at CR557 at approximately 3:30 a.m. The roadway began to reopen at 6:11 a.m.

All three eastbound lanes are open to travel as of 9:30 a.m.

We will bring you more information as it becomes available.