The WAY Center Hosting 16th Annual Fall Fundraiser

by James Coulter





Enjoy good food, greater company, and an uplifting message by a great motivational speaker, all while supporting an organization that has supported its local community, at its annual fundraiser.

The WAY Center will be hosting its 16th Annual Fall Fundraiser on November 18 at Snively Ranch in Haines City. The event is its largest fundraiser, with expectations to draw in 300 people at minimum this year, explained LeAnne Pierce, Director of the WAY Center.

This year’s event will feature as its guest speaker Mike G. Williams, nationally-acclaimed speaker and writer with “a passion for life.” He has written fourteen books, recorded many comedy projects, and performs daily on SiriusXM’s Laugh USA. As the press release states: “Each of Mike’s presentations are given in a very positive humorous direction that will leave every listener feeling encouraged and empowered to make a difference.”

The WAY Center is a local non-profit organization that operates in Haines City to help families in need and crisis. As its website state: “The WAY Center Mission is to provide a variety of spiritual and social services for families in need or crisis. Our desire is to work with our clients for a period of time to help them overcome obstacles that keep them from meeting personal, financial, and spiritual goals.”

Their annual fall fundraiser is their largest for the year. They hope to draw in at least 300 attendees this year, which is 100 more than they had last year, Pierce said. Last year’s goal was $40,000, and they hope to surpass that mark this year, she said.

“We need friends like you to continue this vital ministry. Your investment will provide much needed support to the many programs of The WAY Center,” their press release stated. “Most importantly, we strive to share the gospel of Jesus Christ as we work with families in crisis and journey with them to help them meet new goals. This aspect of our program has eternal significance and value.”

The 16th Annual Fall Fundraiser will be hosted on Thur. Nov 18 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Snively Ranch, located at 6501 SR 544 E., Haines City, F 33844. Tickets are $50. Each table can seat up to eight people. For more info, visit their website at: https://www.thewaycenter.org/