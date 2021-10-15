43 Yr Old Lakeland Man Dies In Frontage Road Crash

One man was killed and another suffered only minor injuries in a two-vehicle crash near Lakeland on Thursday night, October 14, 2021.





The Polk County Sheriff’s Office and Polk County Fire Rescue responded to the crash scene on Frontage Road South, near the intersection with Matthew Road, at about 7:22 PM.

The drivers of the two vehicles were the only people involved, and they were both transported to a local hospital for treatment.

43-year old Eric Farr of Lakeland died a short time later at the hospital.

Jorge Rodriguez, Jr., 39, of Lakeland, suffered only minor injuries.

Farr was the driver of a silver 2015 Toyota Rav4, while Rodriguez was driving a white 2019 Hino 268 box truck.

According to evidence and statements at the scene, Rodriguez was driving west on Frontage Road, and Farr had been driving east, in the westbound lane.

Both drivers swerved simultaneously to the south in an attempt to avoid colliding, but struck each other head-on.

Detectives from the PCSO Traffic Homicide Unit determined that Farr had not been wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, but Rodriguez was.

Frontage Road was closed for about four hours for the investigation, which remains ongoing.