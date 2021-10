Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd To Brief Media On Polk City Death Investigation

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a death investigation with a known suspect in the Polk City area.

Sheriff Grady Judd will brief the media regarding this case at 11:00 AM this morning (Friday, October 15, 2021) at the Sheriff’s Operation Center at 1891 Jim Keene Boulevard in Winter Haven.