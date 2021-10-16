Polk Deputies Searching For Two Highland City Men & A Lake Wales Woman In Connection To An Attempted Murder Case

Shortly after midnight on October 13th, in a residential area of Highland City (near US 98 and Clubhouse Road), an argument erupted between two groups of people. That argument turned extremely violent when shots were fired which struck a vehicle and a house (with three young children inside).





The suspects fled in a white 2014 Hyundai Elantra.

These three suspects have been identified as: 18-year old Jehozadok Randall, 19-year old Dylan Tyson, and 23-year old Victoria Johnson. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office has now obtained warrants for the arrests of these three.

Randall’s warrant is for: Attempted 1st degree Homicide 5 counts (10-20-Life enhancement) Shooting into a Dwelling, Aggravated Assault with a Firearm, Possession of Firearm by a Convicted Felon, Discharging a Firearm from a Vehicle.

Tyson’s warrant is for: Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, Accessory After the Fact.

And Johnson’s warrant is for: Attempted 1st degree Homicide (5 counts), Shooting into a Dwelling, Discharging a Firearm from a Vehicle.

The two men live in Highland City and the woman lives in Lake Wales, but they could be anywhere. They are considered armed and dangerous.

If anyone has any information regarding the whereabouts of any or all of this trio, or even the Hyundai Elantra (Florida Tag #Z649FJ), please call the Polk County Sheriff’s Office immediately at 863-298-6200 .

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Heartland Crime Stoppers:

* Call 1-800-226 TIPS (8477)

* From your cell phone, dial **TIPS

* Or visit the website www.heartlandcrimestoppers.com and click on “Submit A Tip,”

* Or download the free “P3tips” app on your smartphone or tablet.

You will always remain anonymous when you send a tip through Crime Stoppers and you are eligible for a cash reward if your information leads to an arrest.