Winter Haven Motorcyclist Killed In Friday Morning Crash

PCSO investigates fatal motorcycle crash Friday morning near Winter Haven





A Winter Haven man was killed Friday morning, October 15, 2021, when his motorcycle collided with a pickup truck at the intersection of Spirit Lake Road and Thornhill Road in unincorporated Winter Haven.

43-year old Willie Graham, who was driving a 2003 Harley Davidson motorcycle, died at the scene.

The other driver, 40-year old Bobby Mobley of Eagle Lake, was in a white 2001 Ford F150 pickup; he was uninjured.

Polk County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Polk County Fire Rescue were dispatched to the scene at about 3:46 AM.

Based on evidence and statements at the scene, the preliminary investigation shows that Mr. Graham was driving his motorcycle south on Spirit Lake Road while Mr. Mobley was driving northbound. Both drivers had a green light at the intersection, but Mr. Mobley, who stated he did not see the motorcycle coming in his direction, made a left turn toward westbound Thornhill Road, into Mr. Graham’s path.

Mr. Mobley was not wearing a seatbelt, and Mr. Graham was wearing a helmet.

The intersection remained closed for approximately three hours for the investigation, which remains ongoing.