Brooks Law Group Donating 350 Thanksgiving Turkeys

Local Law Firm Holding 9th Annual Event for Families in Need





WINTER HAVEN, FL, October 21, 2021—Brooks Law Group invites the community to their 9th annual Turkey Giveaway on Saturday, November 20, at 10 a.m. where they will be donating 350 Thanksgiving turkeys and dinner items to families who cannot afford one. Turkeys will be available at the firm’s office at 123 First Street North, Winter Haven. The firm recommends arriving when registration opens at 8:30 am to secure a spot in line, as the turkeys are limited and available on a first-come, first-served basis.

“This event is one that both our team and the community looks forward to all year long,” says Brooks Law Group’s founder and managing partner Steve Brooks. “It takes a huge effort to put this on, but it’s worth it to give back and make sure that every family has a great Thanksgiving.”

Brooks Law Group will again be joined by Restaurants Against Hunger and Farmer Jack, who graciously donate the side items for a complete Thanksgiving dinner. Local radio station 97.5 WPCV will return to the event for a live broadcast.

For the first time, guests will be able to pre-register for the event and save time waiting in line. To register, visit https://bit.ly/3pn5JDg

Brooks Law Group kindly asks that those who can afford a turkey please let those in need have the donated turkeys. Donations will be limited to one per household. During the giveaway, Brooks Law Group staff will be available to speak with those in line.

Brooks Law Group is a personal injury, auto accident, wrongful death, and Social Security Disability law firm, serving individuals across the state of Florida with offices in Winter Haven, Tampa and Lakeland. The firm has been practicing law and serving people for nearly 30 years. For more information visit www.brookslawgroup.com or call 1-800-LAW-3030.