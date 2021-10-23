39 Yr Lakeland Man Killed In Interstate 4 Crash

Lakeland man killed in a single-vehicle crash

A Lakeland man was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 4 in Lakeland early Saturday morning, October 23, 2021.





39-year old Anthony Cave was pronounced dead at the scene when first responders arrived.

Mr. Cave was driving a burgundy 2011 BMW.

Statements and evidence in the preliminary investigation revealed that at around 3:50 a.m., Mr. Cave was traveling eastbound, and at a high rate of speed, in the center lane near State Road 33 and Mile Marker 36.

As Mr. Cave approached another vehicle in the same lane, he swerved to avoid colliding with the vehicle and lost control of his BMW. His vehicle left the roadway on the south shoulder and over turned several times. Mr. Cave was ejected from his vehicle.

Mr. Cave was not wearing a seatbelt.

The outside lane of eastbound Interstate 4 was closed for approximately four hours for the investigation which remains ongoing.