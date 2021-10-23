Florida & polk county , winter haven news

Home Lakeland 39 Yr Lakeland Man Killed In Interstate 4 Crash

39 Yr Lakeland Man Killed In Interstate 4 Crash

Lakeland Polk County
SHARE
, / 8856 0

Lakeland man killed in a single-vehicle crash

A Lakeland man was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 4 in Lakeland early Saturday morning, October 23, 2021.


39-year old Anthony Cave was pronounced dead at the scene when first responders arrived.

Mr. Cave was driving a burgundy 2011 BMW.

Statements and evidence in the preliminary investigation revealed that at around 3:50 a.m., Mr. Cave was traveling eastbound, and at a high rate of speed, in the center lane near State Road 33 and Mile Marker 36.

As Mr. Cave approached another vehicle in the same lane, he swerved to avoid colliding with the vehicle and lost control of his BMW. His vehicle left the roadway on the south shoulder and over turned several times. Mr. Cave was ejected from his vehicle.

Mr. Cave was not wearing a seatbelt.

The outside lane of eastbound Interstate 4 was closed for approximately four hours for the investigation which remains ongoing.

 

FROM THE NETWORK

Display Randomizer

PolkMugShot

LOWDER, JUSTIN

PolkObits

Claire E. Wortelman | July 25, 1929 – December 01, 2020 | OBITUARY

polkbusinessdirectory

Juicy Burgers Central Florida

PASSWORD RESET

Back to Login

LOG IN