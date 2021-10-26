Frostproof Fall Street Dance Gears Up for Halloween Weekend

by James Coulter





If you’re looking for some autumn fun that’s not to spooky, then come on down for a hooten nanny time at the Frostproof Fall Street Dance, this Sat., Oct. 30 from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.

East Wall Street will light up the night with food trucks, live musical performances, and, of course, plenty of conversation and camraderie from local residents.

Enjoy live musical entertainment performed by Tristian Tritt, the son of Travis Tritt, the country music legend, and his four-piece band, who will be releasing his upcoming single.

Normally, the biannual Frostproof Street Dance hosts the Out of Hand band, but as they were unavailable, Tristian Tritt and his band were chosen as a fitting replacement.

Vice Mayor Austin Gravley booked Tritt for the gig, then traveled to Taveres to listen to him in person and to ensure his tunes were the best and ask him personally. Needless to say, it more than met expectations, and Gravley hopes that street dance attendees will love it just as much, he said.

With this year’s fall street dance falling on Halloween, a costume contest will be hosted. Attendees will be able to compete in two categories: children 14 and under, and families. Dress your best for the opportunity to win first place.

The costume contests are expected to be hosted around the band’s first break at 9 p.m. Serving as a guest judge will be Justin Sharpless, a Polk County School Board candidate. The contest will be hosted around the time city trick-or-treating will end, so expect to drop by in your costume afterwards.

“So I think around 8 p.m., the party is really going to get started,” Gravley said. “People getting done with trick or treating, the hay ride will be full up, and we are hoping we are getting plenty, we have a golf cart ordinance, so I am hoping when we get plenty of golf carts showed up.”

Since 2017, the City of Frostproof has been hosting and sponsoring its biannual street dance along East Wall Street in the downtown area, right in front of the historic, majestic Ramon Theater. Since then, the street dance has been a well-cherished hometown tradition that never ceases to disappoint, even during these uncertain times, Gravely said.

“I never had anybody come try a street dance who didn’t enjoy it or like it,” Gravely said. “There is nothing not to like about it. Good food, good fellowship, and good music. I just encourage everyone to come out and check out the music and enjoy the food and everybody is more than welcome.”

The Frostproof Fall Street Dance will be hosted Sat., Oct 30 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at East Wall Street, located in Downtown Frostproof in front of the Ramon Theater. For more information, visit the City of Frostproof’s Facebook page at: https://www.facebook.com/cityoffrostproof